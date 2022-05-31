Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for the Palm at Parker, a 202-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The property is being planned for a 32-acre site at 14281-14201 Henderson St that’s mostly vacant...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is buying a development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned luxury apartment project The local developer is breaking ground next month on the 227-unit property, which is being built at 2445 East...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes High Street Residential and MSD Capital has been approved to build a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre site on Knox and Travis streets, just east of...
Dallas Morning News American Residential Group has proposed building The Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, apartment builder is developing the property on a more than five-acre site on Las...
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...
Rentvcom The Legendary Group is planning to build Above, a 350,000-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The local developer is building the 17-story property at 411 South Hewitt St, just over two miles from the city’s downtown It will...
Community Impact Newspaper Amazoncom Inc has put on hold its plans for what was expected to be a massive industrial facility at County Road 172 and McNeil Road in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The e-commerce giant was going through...
San Antonio Business Journal Vaquero Ventures is building a 352-unit apartment property at 1220 East Commerce St in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is constructing the five-story property less than a mile from the Alamodome, across from...