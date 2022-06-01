Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trion Properties has paid $8725 million, or $296,769/unit, for the 294-unit Art 88 Apartments in Miami The Los Angeles investment manager, which capitalizes its investments through a network of accredited investors, bought the property from Grand...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties has paid $126 million, or $126,506/unit, for the Harmon at 370, a 996-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the property from a group of...
Wheatley Properties has paid $393 million, or $1,137/sf, for 250 Cambridge, a 34,558-square-foot office property in Palo Alto, Calif The buyer was first identified in a report in The Registry The local investor purchased the property from Tarlton...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of ApexOne Investment Partners has bought The Felix, a 280-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $658 million, or $235,000/unit The Houston real estate investor bought the property, at 11723...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $1308 million, or about $644,335/unit, for the 203-unit Hazel SouthPark apartments in Charlotte, NC The Dallas company bought the six-story property from ZOM Living of Orlando, Fla Hazel...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lynk Capital has sold Casa Del Sol, a 34-unit rental townhome community in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1525 million, or about $448,529/unit A company managed by Jean Bernard Pierre-Louis of Davie, Fla,...
Nelson Partners Student Housing LLC, which three years ago had paid $11955 million for the 212-unit SkyLoft Austin student-housing property near the University of Texas-Austin campus, has agreed to pay investors in the property $50 million to settle...
Columbus Business First Brahama 99 LLC has paid $274 million, or $14051/sf, for Sawmill Plaza, a 195,000-square-foot shopping center in Columbus, Ohio The New Jersey company purchased the property from a group of California investors in a deal...