The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for the Palm at Parker, a 202-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The property is being planned for a 32-acre site at 14281-14201 Henderson St that’s mostly vacant...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is buying a development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned luxury apartment project The local developer is breaking ground next month on the 227-unit property, which is being built at 2445 East...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has filed plans to build a pair of apartment projects with a combined 610 units in the Dallas area The properties are the 280-unit Alta Riverside in Irving, Texas, and the 330-unit Alta Marine Creek in Fort Worth,...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes High Street Residential and MSD Capital has been approved to build a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre site on Knox and Travis streets, just east of...
Dallas Morning News American Residential Group has proposed building The Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, apartment builder is developing the property on a more than five-acre site on Las...
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...