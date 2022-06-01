Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $92 million, or $319,444/unit, for the Nolan, a 288-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor, which was represented by Northmarq, purchased the property from an...
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...
Multi-Housing News Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc has acquired a majority interest in the Everly Roseland apartment property in Roseland, NJ, in a deal valuing the 360-unit property at $1605 million, or $445,833/unit Novel Property Ventures of...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group’s proposed purchase of the HSBC Tower in Manhattan for $855 million is on hold and could fall apart The New York company so far has failed to secure financing for the deal, which was expected to close...