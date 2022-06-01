Log In or Subscribe to read more
London investment manager Legal & General Capital has committed an initial $500 million of capital to a venture it has formed with Ancora Partners LLC, a Durham, NC, developer, that will pursue life-sciences, research and development and...
Barings and Canvass Capital LLC have formed a venture that will have the capacity to invest up to $250 million of equity in the self-storage sector in coming years Barings, which has roughly $47 billion of real estate assets under management, and...
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
The New York investor has raised a total of $275 million of investor commitments, with $225 million of that for its latest value-add investment fund, and the remainder for a co-investment vehicle Its AION Value Add II LP will invest in workforce...
Titan Development, an Austin, Texas, developer that focuses on the Southeast, has raised $122 million for a fund that would capitalize multifamily and industrial projects in certain secondary and tertiary markets in the Southwest The investment...
Kayne Anderson Real Estate has raised $1875 billion for its fourth real estate debt fund, well exceeding its $15 billion original capital-raising target The fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Debt IV, becomes the largest debt-investment vehicle so far...
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has capitalized a Rockpoint Group-sponsored investment platform with the capacity to make roughly $2 billion of investments in industrial properties The vehicle primarily will develop properties in high...
Palladius Capital Management, a multifamily investment manager formed only last July, is just about finished raising its first investment fund, and it'll likely top the $100 million of equity commitments it had targeted The Austin, Texas, company...