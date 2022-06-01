Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Trion Properties has paid $8725 million, or $296,769/unit, for the 294-unit Art 88 Apartments in Miami The Los Angeles investment manager, which capitalizes its investments through a network of accredited investors, bought the property from Grand...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties has paid $126 million, or $126,506/unit, for the Harmon at 370, a 996-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the property from a group of...
Wheatley Properties has paid $393 million, or $1,137/sf, for 250 Cambridge, a 34,558-square-foot office property in Palo Alto, Calif The buyer was first identified in a report in The Registry The local investor purchased the property from Tarlton...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has purchased a pair of office buildings totaling 659,459 square feet in Washington, DC, for $228 million, or about $34574/sf, with plans to convert it into apartments The Philadelphia multifamily developer bought...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of ApexOne Investment Partners has bought The Felix, a 280-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $658 million, or $235,000/unit The Houston real estate investor bought the property, at 11723...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $1308 million, or about $644,335/unit, for the 203-unit Hazel SouthPark apartments in Charlotte, NC The Dallas company bought the six-story property from ZOM Living of Orlando, Fla Hazel...