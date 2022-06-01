Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has completed 650 Main, a 332,000-square-foot office property in downtown Salt Lake City The 10-story property was built at 648 South Main St and has an LEED Gold...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for the Palm at Parker, a 202-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The property is being planned for a 32-acre site at 14281-14201 Henderson St that’s mostly vacant...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is buying a development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned luxury apartment project The local developer is breaking ground next month on the 227-unit property, which is being built at 2445 East...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has filed plans to build a pair of apartment projects with a combined 610 units in the Dallas area The properties are the 280-unit Alta Riverside in Irving, Texas, and the 330-unit Alta Marine Creek in Fort Worth,...