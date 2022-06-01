Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for the Palm at Parker, a 202-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The property is being planned for a 32-acre site at 14281-14201 Henderson St that’s mostly vacant...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is buying a development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned luxury apartment project The local developer is breaking ground next month on the 227-unit property, which is being built at 2445 East...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has filed plans to build a pair of apartment projects with a combined 610 units in the Dallas area The properties are the 280-unit Alta Riverside in Irving, Texas, and the 330-unit Alta Marine Creek in Fort Worth,...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes High Street Residential and MSD Capital has been approved to build a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre site on Knox and Travis streets, just east of...
Dallas Morning News American Residential Group has proposed building The Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, apartment builder is developing the property on a more than five-acre site on Las...