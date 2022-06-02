Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Multi-Housing News UIP Cos is developing the 285-unit Canvas Apartments in Hyattsville, Md, after raising $271 million of equity, including $191 million through the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform Meanwhile, Safehold Inc bought the ground beneath...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has completed 650 Main, a 332,000-square-foot office property in downtown Salt Lake City The 10-story property was built at 648 South Main St and has an LEED Gold...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for the Palm at Parker, a 202-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The property is being planned for a 32-acre site at 14281-14201 Henderson St that’s mostly vacant...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is buying a development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned luxury apartment project The local developer is breaking ground next month on the 227-unit property, which is being built at 2445 East...