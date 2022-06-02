Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First KB Exchange Trust has paid $272 million, or $22667/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot office property at 888 West Market St in downtown Louisville, Ky The Las Vegas company purchased the property on behalf of a Delaware...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of 601W Cos has paid $24 million, or $214,285/unit, for Vantage Naperville, a 112-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Chicago investment and management company purchased the complex from its...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Columbus Business First Brahama 99 LLC has paid $274 million, or $14051/sf, for Sawmill Plaza, a 195,000-square-foot shopping center in Columbus, Ohio The New Jersey company purchased the property from a group of California investors in a deal...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of LCA Development is offering for sale the Vineyards at Hammock Ridge, a 280-unit apartment property in Clermont, Fla The Orlando, Fla, company has tapped JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors to market the...
REJournalscom Keystone Senior Living has broken ground on Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, a 142-unit age-restricted apartment property in Glen Carbon, Ill The Indianapolis company is building the property at 245 Magnolia Ave, about 22 miles from...
Louisville Business First Patriot Services Group Inc has paid $372 million, or $88,995/unit, for Vesta Derby Oaks, a 418-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Jacksonville, Fla, company purchased the residential complex from Middle...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential is offering for sale the Jordan Apartments, a 212-unit luxury building in Dallas’ Uptown area Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been tapped to market the...
REJournalscom A venture of PCCP LLC and United Properties has broken ground on InverPoint 2, a 96,000-square-foot industrial property in Inver Grove Heights, Minn The property is being built on a speculative basis at 8450 Courthouse Blvd, about 20...