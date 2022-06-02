Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First KB Exchange Trust has paid $272 million, or $22667/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot office property at 888 West Market St in downtown Louisville, Ky The Las Vegas company purchased the property on behalf of a Delaware...
Sunroad Enterprises has paid $162 million, or $489,426/unit, for the 331-unit Elliston 23 apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The San Diego investor, which also owns a number of auto dealerships in Southern California and Mexico, bought the...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of 601W Cos has paid $24 million, or $214,285/unit, for Vantage Naperville, a 112-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Chicago investment and management company purchased the complex from its...
Trion Properties has paid $8725 million, or $296,769/unit, for the 294-unit Art 88 Apartments in Miami The Los Angeles investment manager, which capitalizes its investments through a network of accredited investors, bought the property from Grand...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties has paid $126 million, or $126,506/unit, for the Harmon at 370, a 996-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the property from a group of...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...
Wheatley Properties has paid $393 million, or $1,137/sf, for 250 Cambridge, a 34,558-square-foot office property in Palo Alto, Calif The buyer was first identified in a report in The Registry The local investor purchased the property from Tarlton...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has purchased a pair of office buildings totaling 659,459 square feet in Washington, DC, for $228 million, or about $34574/sf, with plans to convert it into apartments The Philadelphia multifamily developer bought...