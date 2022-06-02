Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Kore Investments and BentallGreenOak is offering for sale Esplanade II, a 583,982-square-foot office property in Downers Grove, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The venture has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $7923 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit apartment property in Carson, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased...
Sunroad Enterprises has paid $162 million, or $489,426/unit, for the 331-unit Elliston 23 apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The San Diego investor, which also owns a number of auto dealerships in Southern California and Mexico, bought the...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of 601W Cos has paid $24 million, or $214,285/unit, for Vantage Naperville, a 112-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Chicago investment and management company purchased the complex from its...
Trion Properties has paid $8725 million, or $296,769/unit, for the 294-unit Art 88 Apartments in Miami The Los Angeles investment manager, which capitalizes its investments through a network of accredited investors, bought the property from Grand...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties has paid $126 million, or $126,506/unit, for the Harmon at 370, a 996-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the property from a group of...
Wheatley Properties has paid $393 million, or $1,137/sf, for 250 Cambridge, a 34,558-square-foot office property in Palo Alto, Calif The buyer was first identified in a report in The Registry The local investor purchased the property from Tarlton...