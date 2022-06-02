Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, 266 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan, according to Colliers International While that was 116 percent less than the 301 million sf leased in March, it represented a...
The relatively healthy performance of hotels across the country in the first quarter has prompted CBRE Hotels Research to accelerate by more than a year its expectations for the sector’s full recovery in average daily rate to this year and in...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The vacancy rate for office properties in St Louis increased to 18 percent in the first quarter, its highest level since 2013 when it reached 1793 percent, according to Colliers International The latest rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Rentvcom Becton, Dickinson and Co has agreed to lease 240,000 square feet at Park Point, a 472,000-sf office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the medical technology company, while Newmark...
Kastle Systems, which tracks actual occupancy at office properties in major markets across the country, reported a slight decrease in occupancy for the week through May 18, to 433 percent The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security...
Commercial Observer Fora Financial has inked a nine-year lease for 23,500 square feet, encompassing the 15th floor at 1385 Broadway in Manhattan The lender of small business loans will move from 519 Eight Ave, also in Manhattan, where it’s...
Wall Street Journal Amazoncom Inc, perhaps the most active lessee of industrial space in recent years, is said to be looking to vacate at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space it occupies and may want to sublease it The move follows the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property investment-sales volume jumped by 5562 percent in the first quarter when compared with a year ago, to $17085 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That volume is the greatest for a...