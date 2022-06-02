Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE Investment Management has completed raising $599 million of equity commitments for its CBRE Global Special Situations Fund and co-investment vehicles The closed-end fund, which had an initial target of $500 million, is the first by CBRE to...
Leif Olsen has been named director in JLL Capital Markets’ affordable housing production team, where he reports to Angela Kelcher, senior managing director and head of the company’s national affordable housing platform Olsen, who focuses...
David Politano, a 27-year veteran of MetLife Investment Management, has been named head of real estate debt at the company Politano most recently led the company’s international platform, northeast region and real estate capital markets group...
London investment manager Legal & General Capital has committed an initial $500 million of capital to a venture it has formed with Ancora Partners LLC, a Durham, NC, developer, that will pursue life-sciences, research and development and...
Barings and Canvass Capital LLC have formed a venture that will have the capacity to invest up to $250 million of equity in the self-storage sector in coming years Barings, which has roughly $47 billion of real estate assets under management, and...
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
JLL has hired Erika Schanke as executive vice president of global retail business development in New York, where she will contribute to the company’s retail initiatives, communication and cross-selling throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle...
Matt Schilling has joined AEW Capital Management as assistant portfolio manager for the North America region in its real estate securities team Schilling joined the Boston investment manager, which has $93 billion of assets under management, from...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has further bolstered its seniors-housing originations capabilities with the hiring of Sean Huntsman as senior managing director and Katherine Stewart as managing director The Plano, Texas, lender, formed just last...