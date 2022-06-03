Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Larry Ackman, who long had been head of Manhattan brokerage Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, died early this week He was 83 He became president of the New York company in 1968 and chief executive nine years later He is the father of Bill...
Denver Business Journal David Graham & Stubbs LLP has agreed to pre-lease 80,000 square feet at Paradigm River North, a 200,000-sf office building that’s currently under construction in Denver The law firm will take its space for 13 years...
Berkadia has originated a $433 million Freddie Mac mortgage for Eagles Crossing Blue Springs, a 294-unit apartment property in the Kansas City, Mo, suburb of Blue Springs, Mo The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for five years and...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BMC Investments, which in 2019 had acquired the 1,023-unit Ivy Crossing apartment property in Denver for $177 million, has brought in FCP as a partner BMC, of Denver, had purchased the property with Oak Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $7923 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit apartment property in Carson, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...