Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Dallas Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has started construction on the 520-acre Majestic Silver Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, developer is building the 65 million-square-foot industrial project on the west...
Rentvcom A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners LLC has broken ground on Fairfield Industrial Center, a 205,200-square-foot industrial property in Fairfield, Calif It is being constructed at 2725 Low Court, about 45 miles north of San...
Multi-Housing News UIP Cos is developing the 285-unit Canvas Apartments in Hyattsville, Md, after raising $271 million of equity, including $191 million through the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform Meanwhile, Safehold Inc bought the ground beneath...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has completed 650 Main, a 332,000-square-foot office property in downtown Salt Lake City The 10-story property was built at 648 South Main St and has an LEED Gold...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...