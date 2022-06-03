Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal CIM Group has provided $705 million of financing against 88 University Place, a 90,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group that includes Arch Cos,...
Berkadia has originated a $433 million Freddie Mac mortgage for Eagles Crossing Blue Springs, a 294-unit apartment property in the Kansas City, Mo, suburb of Blue Springs, Mo The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for five years and...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BMC Investments, which in 2019 had acquired the 1,023-unit Ivy Crossing apartment property in Denver for $177 million, has brought in FCP as a partner BMC, of Denver, had purchased the property with Oak Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $7923 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit apartment property in Carson, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late took a nosedive last month, declining by 967 percent to $1887 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's among the largest monthly declines in delinquency volume since the coronavirus pandemic...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...