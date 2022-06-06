Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Apple Inc has agreed to fully lease Mathilda Commons, a 382,500-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The property, at 625 Mathilda Ave, opened last year and is owned by Jay Paul Co, which was represented in the lease by...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $348 million, or $25683/unit, for the 135,500-square-foot industrial building at 18375 Olympic Ave South in Tukwila, Wash, about 14 miles south of Seattle The Dallas investment manager bought the property from an...
Houston Business Journal Pagewood has plans to develop a 500,840-square-foot distribution center in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Houston developer bought the industrial project’s 63-acre development site along US 290...
Houston Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground soon on a 536,992-square-foot industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer is building the two-building property, dubbed Post Oak Logistics Park, at 12631 Main St, near US Highway 90...
Dallas Business Journal LMC is breaking ground in August on a 355-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of homebuilder Lennar Corp is building the five-story property near the intersection of...
Dallas Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has started construction on the 520-acre Majestic Silver Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, developer is building the 65 million-square-foot industrial project on the west...
Rentvcom A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners LLC has broken ground on Fairfield Industrial Center, a 205,200-square-foot industrial property in Fairfield, Calif It is being constructed at 2725 Low Court, about 45 miles north of San...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Multi-Housing News UIP Cos is developing the 285-unit Canvas Apartments in Hyattsville, Md, after raising $271 million of equity, including $191 million through the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform Meanwhile, Safehold Inc bought the ground beneath...