AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $348 million, or $25683/unit, for the 135,500-square-foot industrial building at 18375 Olympic Ave South in Tukwila, Wash, about 14 miles south of Seattle The Dallas investment manager bought the property from an...
Denver Business Journal David Graham & Stubbs LLP has agreed to pre-lease 80,000 square feet at Paradigm River North, a 200,000-sf office building that’s currently under construction in Denver The law firm will take its space for 13 years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Report Manhattan office tenants leased 245 million square feet of space last month That’s 82 percent less than the 266 million sf leased in April, according to Colliers International Indeed, office leasing...
Rentvcom A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners LLC has broken ground on Fairfield Industrial Center, a 205,200-square-foot industrial property in Fairfield, Calif It is being constructed at 2725 Low Court, about 45 miles north of San...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has completed 650 Main, a 332,000-square-foot office property in downtown Salt Lake City The 10-story property was built at 648 South Main St and has an LEED Gold...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, 266 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan, according to Colliers International While that was 116 percent less than the 301 million sf leased in March, it represented a...
Rentvcom The Legendary Group is planning to build Above, a 350,000-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The local developer is building the 17-story property at 411 South Hewitt St, just over two miles from the city’s downtown It will...