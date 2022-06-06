Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal KKR & Co has bought the 575,000-square-foot Corner Ridge Crossing industrial property in San Antonio The New York private equity firm purchased the property from Hines of Houston, which was represented in the deal by...
Necessity Retail REIT Inc, the former American Finance Trust, has completed the latest leg of its $13 billion purchase of 81 retail centers from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, paying $175 million, or $360/sf, for the Plant San Jose retail...
SL Green Realty Corp has struck a deal to sell the 138,563-square-foot office component at 609 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan for $1005 million, or $725/sf The identity of the buyer couldn’t be learned immediately The space is completely...
Barron Real Estate Inc has paid $384 million, or nearly $167/sf, for the 230,330-square-foot Plantation Marketplace retail center in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor, founded and led by long-time developer Charles Ladd, purchased...
Denver Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $625 million, or $416,667/unit, for the 150-unit Connect at First Creek Apartments in Denver The Provo, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developers, Origin Investments and...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $87 million, or $362,500/unit, for the 240-unit Village at Westland Cove apartment property in Knoxville, Tenn The Richmond, Va, investment manager bought the three-year-old property, at 9635 Westland Cove...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $348 million, or $25683/unit, for the 135,500-square-foot industrial building at 18375 Olympic Ave South in Tukwila, Wash, about 14 miles south of Seattle The Dallas investment manager bought the property from an...
Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $565 million, or $246/sf, for the 229,781-square-foot River Bridge Centre retail property in Greenacres, Fla, about 10 miles from West Palm Beach, Fla The grocery-store chain bought the 35-year-old property, on a...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...