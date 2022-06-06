Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $348 million, or $25683/unit, for the 135,500-square-foot industrial building at 18375 Olympic Ave South in Tukwila, Wash, about 14 miles south of Seattle The Dallas investment manager bought the property from an...
Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $565 million, or $246/sf, for the 229,781-square-foot River Bridge Centre retail property in Greenacres, Fla, about 10 miles from West Palm Beach, Fla The grocery-store chain bought the 35-year-old property, on a...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $454 million, or $276,829/unit, for the 164-unit Rise on Peoria apartment property at 5020 West Peoria Ave in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 37-year-old property...
Nitya Capital has sold five Houston apartment properties with 1,558 units to an investor group led by Donald J Dougher for $165 million Dougher, of San Diego, funded the purchase with a $76 million mortgage provided by Societe...
Louisville Business First KB Exchange Trust has paid $272 million, or $22667/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot office property at 888 West Market St in downtown Louisville, Ky The Las Vegas company purchased the property on behalf of a Delaware...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $7923 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit apartment property in Carson, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased...
Sunroad Enterprises has paid $162 million, or $489,426/unit, for the 331-unit Elliston 23 apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The San Diego investor, which also owns a number of auto dealerships in Southern California and Mexico, bought the...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...