AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $87 million, or $362,500/unit, for the 240-unit Village at Westland Cove apartment property in Knoxville, Tenn The Richmond, Va, investment manager bought the three-year-old property, at 9635 Westland Cove...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has agreed to fully lease Mathilda Commons, a 382,500-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The property, at 625 Mathilda Ave, opened last year and is owned by Jay Paul Co, which was represented in the lease by...
Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $565 million, or $246/sf, for the 229,781-square-foot River Bridge Centre retail property in Greenacres, Fla, about 10 miles from West Palm Beach, Fla The grocery-store chain bought the 35-year-old property, on a...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $454 million, or $276,829/unit, for the 164-unit Rise on Peoria apartment property at 5020 West Peoria Ave in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 37-year-old property...
Nitya Capital has sold five Houston apartment properties with 1,558 units to an investor group led by Donald J Dougher for $165 million Dougher, of San Diego, funded the purchase with a $76 million mortgage provided by Societe...
Rentvcom A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners LLC has broken ground on Fairfield Industrial Center, a 205,200-square-foot industrial property in Fairfield, Calif It is being constructed at 2725 Low Court, about 45 miles north of San...
Louisville Business First KB Exchange Trust has paid $272 million, or $22667/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot office property at 888 West Market St in downtown Louisville, Ky The Las Vegas company purchased the property on behalf of a Delaware...