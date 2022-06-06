Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal KKR & Co has bought the 575,000-square-foot Corner Ridge Crossing industrial property in San Antonio The New York private equity firm purchased the property from Hines of Houston, which was represented in the deal by...
Necessity Retail REIT Inc, the former American Finance Trust, has completed the latest leg of its $13 billion purchase of 81 retail centers from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, paying $175 million, or $360/sf, for the Plant San Jose retail...
SL Green Realty Corp has struck a deal to sell the 138,563-square-foot office component at 609 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan for $1005 million, or $725/sf The identity of the buyer couldn’t be learned immediately The space is completely...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Atlas Capital Group has paid $398 million, or $42290/sf, for 19401 South Vermont Ave, a 12-building office property with 94,113 square feet in Torrance, Calif The New York investor, founded by Jeffrey A...
Barron Real Estate Inc has paid $384 million, or nearly $167/sf, for the 230,330-square-foot Plantation Marketplace retail center in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor, founded and led by long-time developer Charles Ladd, purchased...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $87 million, or $362,500/unit, for the 240-unit Village at Westland Cove apartment property in Knoxville, Tenn The Richmond, Va, investment manager bought the three-year-old property, at 9635 Westland Cove...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has agreed to fully lease Mathilda Commons, a 382,500-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The property, at 625 Mathilda Ave, opened last year and is owned by Jay Paul Co, which was represented in the lease by...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $348 million, or $25683/unit, for the 135,500-square-foot industrial building at 18375 Olympic Ave South in Tukwila, Wash, about 14 miles south of Seattle The Dallas investment manager bought the property from an...