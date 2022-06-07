Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Novel Lucerne mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla According to the deed filed with Orange County, Fla, the property was sold for $1053 million However, according to the seller, Crescent...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has begun construction of a 307-unit apartment property that will be restricted to tenants 55 and older in the northern New Jersey borough of Fair Lawn, NJ The property, at 19-00 Pollitt Drive, will have one- and...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GrayStreet Partners has bought the Renaissance Tower, a 173 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed The San Antonio private-equity firm and developer acquired...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
Houston Business Journal Pagewood has plans to develop a 500,840-square-foot distribution center in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Houston developer bought the industrial project’s 63-acre development site along US 290...
Houston Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground soon on a 536,992-square-foot industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer is building the two-building property, dubbed Post Oak Logistics Park, at 12631 Main St, near US Highway 90...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Dallas Business Journal LMC is breaking ground in August on a 355-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of homebuilder Lennar Corp is building the five-story property near the intersection of...