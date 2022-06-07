Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 460-room Hilton Times Square hotel is being sold to a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings for about $85 million, or $184,783/room, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Titan Golden Property Investor has paid $19659 million for the fee interest in, or ground beneath, 645 Madison Ave, a 164,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill area The Irvine,...
San Antonio Business Journal KKR & Co has bought the 575,000-square-foot Corner Ridge Crossing industrial property in San Antonio The New York private equity firm purchased the property from Hines of Houston, which was represented in the deal by...
Necessity Retail REIT Inc, the former American Finance Trust, has completed the latest leg of its $13 billion purchase of 81 retail centers from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, paying $175 million, or $360/sf, for the Plant San Jose retail...
SL Green Realty Corp has struck a deal to sell the 138,563-square-foot office component at 609 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan for $1005 million, or $725/sf The identity of the buyer couldn’t be learned immediately The space is completely...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Atlas Capital Group has paid $398 million, or $42290/sf, for 19401 South Vermont Ave, a 12-building office property with 94,113 square feet in Torrance, Calif The New York investor, founded by Jeffrey A...
Barron Real Estate Inc has paid $384 million, or nearly $167/sf, for the 230,330-square-foot Plantation Marketplace retail center in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor, founded and led by long-time developer Charles Ladd, purchased...
Denver Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $625 million, or $416,667/unit, for the 150-unit Connect at First Creek Apartments in Denver The Provo, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developers, Origin Investments and...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...