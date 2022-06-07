Log In or Subscribe to read more
The occupancy rate for apartment properties across the country was 976 percent in the first quarter, the highest occupancy rate ever recorded by John Burns Real Estate Consulting The quarter's occupancy is up from the 955 percent recorded during the...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has agreed to fully lease Mathilda Commons, a 382,500-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The property, at 625 Mathilda Ave, opened last year and is owned by Jay Paul Co, which was represented in the lease by...
Denver Business Journal David Graham & Stubbs LLP has agreed to pre-lease 80,000 square feet at Paradigm River North, a 200,000-sf office building that’s currently under construction in Denver The law firm will take its space for 13 years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Report Manhattan office tenants leased 245 million square feet of space last month That’s 82 percent less than the 266 million sf leased in April, according to Colliers International Indeed, office leasing...
Louisville Business First KB Exchange Trust has paid $272 million, or $22667/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot office property at 888 West Market St in downtown Louisville, Ky The Las Vegas company purchased the property on behalf of a Delaware...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Kore Investments and BentallGreenOak is offering for sale Esplanade II, a 583,982-square-foot office property in Downers Grove, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The venture has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of 601W Cos has paid $24 million, or $214,285/unit, for Vantage Naperville, a 112-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Chicago investment and management company purchased the complex from its...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, 266 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan, according to Colliers International While that was 116 percent less than the 301 million sf leased in March, it represented a...