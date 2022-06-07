Log In or Subscribe to read more
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a mortgage REIT sponsored by RMR Group, whose loan portfolio grew by nearly $100 million in the first quarter, is aiming to increase its overall portfolio by 30 percent in the coming months, to $1 billion of total...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, has provided $315 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of the 154-unit Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills, Mich, by a venture of Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northpath Investments has paid $285 million, or $108/sf, for 5000 Corporate Court, a 264,482-square-foot office building in Holtsville, NY The New York investor, the former PAG Investments, is led by...
Charlotte Business Journal USAA has paid $97 million, or about $62020/sf, for the Square South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The San Antonio company acquired the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West...
Jenel Real Estate has paid $4075 million, or $14978/sf, for Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot shopping center in the St Louis suburb of Fairview, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from Acadia Realty Trust, a Rye, NY, REIT, that was...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of N5B Capital and Granite Properties is building Granite Place II, a 143,500-square-foot office building in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The five-story property is being built at 601 State...
Houston Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has acquired the 106,047-square-foot office building at 500 Gregson Drive in Cary, NC, for $1925 million, or about $18152/sf The Houston real estate investor bought the single-story property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 460-room Hilton Times Square hotel is being sold to a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings for about $85 million, or $184,783/room, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal...