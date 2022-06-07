Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal USAA has paid $97 million, or about $62020/sf, for the Square South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The San Antonio company acquired the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has begun construction of a 307-unit apartment property that will be restricted to tenants 55 and older in the northern New Jersey borough of Fair Lawn, NJ The property, at 19-00 Pollitt Drive, will have one- and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of N5B Capital and Granite Properties is building Granite Place II, a 143,500-square-foot office building in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The five-story property is being built at 601 State...
Houston Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has acquired the 106,047-square-foot office building at 500 Gregson Drive in Cary, NC, for $1925 million, or about $18152/sf The Houston real estate investor bought the single-story property from...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
Houston Business Journal Pagewood has plans to develop a 500,840-square-foot distribution center in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Houston developer bought the industrial project’s 63-acre development site along US 290...
Houston Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground soon on a 536,992-square-foot industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer is building the two-building property, dubbed Post Oak Logistics Park, at 12631 Main St, near US Highway 90...
Dallas Business Journal LMC is breaking ground in August on a 355-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of homebuilder Lennar Corp is building the five-story property near the intersection of...