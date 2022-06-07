Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Novel Lucerne mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla According to the deed filed with Orange County, Fla, the property was sold for $1053 million However, according to the seller, Crescent...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of N5B Capital and Granite Properties is building Granite Place II, a 143,500-square-foot office building in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The five-story property is being built at 601 State...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
The Real Deal Larry Ackman, who long had been head of Manhattan brokerage Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, died early this week He was 83 He became president of the New York company in 1968 and chief executive nine years later He is the father of Bill...
Houston Business Journal Pagewood has plans to develop a 500,840-square-foot distribution center in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Houston developer bought the industrial project’s 63-acre development site along US 290...
Houston Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground soon on a 536,992-square-foot industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer is building the two-building property, dubbed Post Oak Logistics Park, at 12631 Main St, near US Highway 90...
The Real Deal CIM Group has provided $705 million of financing against 88 University Place, a 90,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group that includes Arch Cos,...
Dallas Business Journal LMC is breaking ground in August on a 355-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of homebuilder Lennar Corp is building the five-story property near the intersection of...