Seven Hills Realty Trust, a mortgage REIT sponsored by RMR Group, whose loan portfolio grew by nearly $100 million in the first quarter, is aiming to increase its overall portfolio by 30 percent in the coming months, to $1 billion of total...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GrayStreet Partners has bought the Renaissance Tower, a 173 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed The San Antonio private-equity firm and developer acquired...
As long as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note doesn't increase by more than 1 or 2 percent from where it is now, capitalization rates should increase only modestly, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency The company reviewed thousands of loans...
The Real Deal CIM Group has provided $705 million of financing against 88 University Place, a 90,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group that includes Arch Cos,...
Berkadia has originated a $433 million Freddie Mac mortgage for Eagles Crossing Blue Springs, a 294-unit apartment property in the Kansas City, Mo, suburb of Blue Springs, Mo The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for five years and...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BMC Investments, which in 2019 had acquired the 1,023-unit Ivy Crossing apartment property in Denver for $177 million, has brought in FCP as a partner BMC, of Denver, had purchased the property with Oak Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $7923 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit apartment property in Carson, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...