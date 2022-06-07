Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northpath Investments has paid $285 million, or $108/sf, for 5000 Corporate Court, a 264,482-square-foot office building in Holtsville, NY The New York investor, the former PAG Investments, is led by...
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Novel Lucerne mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla According to the deed filed with Orange County, Fla, the property was sold for $1053 million However, according to the seller, Crescent...
Jenel Real Estate has paid $4075 million, or $14978/sf, for Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot shopping center in the St Louis suburb of Fairview, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from Acadia Realty Trust, a Rye, NY, REIT, that was...
Houston Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has acquired the 106,047-square-foot office building at 500 Gregson Drive in Cary, NC, for $1925 million, or about $18152/sf The Houston real estate investor bought the single-story property from...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GrayStreet Partners has bought the Renaissance Tower, a 173 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed The San Antonio private-equity firm and developer acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 460-room Hilton Times Square hotel is being sold to a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings for about $85 million, or $184,783/room, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal...
Sacramento Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $33 million, or $28566/sf, for Antelope Marketplace, a 115,522-square-foot retail center in Antelope, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, investor purchased the property from Philips Edison...