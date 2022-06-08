Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Novel Lucerne mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla According to the deed filed with Orange County, Fla, the property was sold for $1053 million However, according to the seller, Crescent...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has begun construction of a 307-unit apartment property that will be restricted to tenants 55 and older in the northern New Jersey borough of Fair Lawn, NJ The property, at 19-00 Pollitt Drive, will have one- and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of N5B Capital and Granite Properties is building Granite Place II, a 143,500-square-foot office building in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The five-story property is being built at 601 State...
Sacramento Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $33 million, or $28566/sf, for Antelope Marketplace, a 115,522-square-foot retail center in Antelope, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, investor purchased the property from Philips Edison...
Denver Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $625 million, or $416,667/unit, for the 150-unit Connect at First Creek Apartments in Denver The Provo, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developers, Origin Investments and...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Commercial is planning to develop a 13-building industrial property with a combined 1 million square feet in Queen Creek, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Indianapolis company bought the 68-acre development site, at the...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has agreed to fully lease Mathilda Commons, a 382,500-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The property, at 625 Mathilda Ave, opened last year and is owned by Jay Paul Co, which was represented in the lease by...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $348 million, or $25683/unit, for the 135,500-square-foot industrial building at 18375 Olympic Ave South in Tukwila, Wash, about 14 miles south of Seattle The Dallas investment manager bought the property from an...