REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has teamed with AXA IM Alts to provide a $350 million loan against a portfolio of 29 industrial properties encompassing 49 million square feet in Burlington and Gloucester counties in southern New Jersey The...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded 346 loans totaling $604 billion in the quarter ended March 31, down substantially from the 404 loans totaling $892 billion it funded during the period through the end of December...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $866 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Harbor Group International’s $1195 million, or $220,074/unit, purchase of the 543-unit Alcove at Seahurst apartment property in the Seattle suburb of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $558 million of financing for the purchase of Cabana Power, a 244-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and Greg...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a mortgage REIT sponsored by RMR Group, whose loan portfolio grew by nearly $100 million in the first quarter, is aiming to increase its overall portfolio by 30 percent in the coming months, to $1 billion of total...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, has provided $315 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of the 154-unit Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills, Mich, by a venture of Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...