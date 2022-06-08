Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Extell Development has completed the long-term lease of a development site at 356 Fulton St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, in a deal valued at $859 million Feil Organization had planned to build a 43-story mixed-use...
Rentvcom A venture of the San Francisco Giants and Tishman Speyer has broken ground on Parcel F, a 254-unit apartment property in San Francisco The venture is building the 23-story property at 542-550 Howard St, which is part of a 28-acre mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Faropoint Group has bought six industrial properties with about 550,000 square feet in the Dallas area for $59 million, or about $10727/sf The company, with offices in New Jersey, Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas, bought the...
Dallas Business Journal HPI Multifamily recently bought a development site in Fort Worth, Texas, for a planned 829-unit residential property The Austin, Texas, affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is building the property at the...
Prime Data Centers is planning to build a 261,000-square-foot data center at 4701 South Santa Fe Ave in Vernon, Calif, about four miles south of Los Angeles The San Francisco developer is expecting the three-story property to be completed in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Novel Lucerne mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla According to the deed filed with Orange County, Fla, the property was sold for $1053 million However, according to the seller, Crescent...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has begun construction of a 307-unit apartment property that will be restricted to tenants 55 and older in the northern New Jersey borough of Fair Lawn, NJ The property, at 19-00 Pollitt Drive, will have one- and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of N5B Capital and Granite Properties is building Granite Place II, a 143,500-square-foot office building in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The five-story property is being built at 601 State...