Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $558 million of financing for the purchase of Cabana Power, a 244-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and Greg...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a mortgage REIT sponsored by RMR Group, whose loan portfolio grew by nearly $100 million in the first quarter, is aiming to increase its overall portfolio by 30 percent in the coming months, to $1 billion of total...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, has provided $315 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of the 154-unit Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills, Mich, by a venture of Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GrayStreet Partners has bought the Renaissance Tower, a 173 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed The San Antonio private-equity firm and developer acquired...
As long as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note doesn't increase by more than 1 or 2 percent from where it is now, capitalization rates should increase only modestly, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency The company reviewed thousands of loans...
The Real Deal CIM Group has provided $705 million of financing against 88 University Place, a 90,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group that includes Arch Cos,...