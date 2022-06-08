Log In or Subscribe to read more
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded 346 loans totaling $604 billion in the quarter ended March 31, down substantially from the 404 loans totaling $892 billion it funded during the period through the end of December...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $5341 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 136-unit Summerview Apartments and 100-unit Marc at 1600 in Modesto, Calif The two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $866 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Harbor Group International’s $1195 million, or $220,074/unit, purchase of the 543-unit Alcove at Seahurst apartment property in the Seattle suburb of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $558 million of financing for the purchase of Cabana Power, a 244-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and Greg...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a mortgage REIT sponsored by RMR Group, whose loan portfolio grew by nearly $100 million in the first quarter, is aiming to increase its overall portfolio by 30 percent in the coming months, to $1 billion of total...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, has provided $315 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of the 154-unit Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills, Mich, by a venture of Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...