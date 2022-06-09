Log In or Subscribe to read more
An investor group affiliated with Cameron Brothers Corp has paid $428 million, or $419,607/unit, for Celsius, a 102-unit apartment property in the San Diego suburb of Lemon Grove, Calif The Santee, Calif, group purchased the property from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume declined in April by 16 percent from a year ago to $3942 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That’s the lowest monthly sales volume since January 2021, when $3291...
Dallas Morning News Faropoint Group has bought six industrial properties with about 550,000 square feet in the Dallas area for $59 million, or about $10727/sf The company, with offices in New Jersey, Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northpath Investments has paid $285 million, or $108/sf, for 5000 Corporate Court, a 264,482-square-foot office building in Holtsville, NY The New York investor, the former PAG Investments, is led by...
Charlotte Business Journal USAA has paid $97 million, or about $62020/sf, for the Square South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The San Antonio company acquired the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West...
Jenel Real Estate has paid $4075 million, or $14978/sf, for Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot shopping center in the St Louis suburb of Fairview, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from Acadia Realty Trust, a Rye, NY, REIT, that was...