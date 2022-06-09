Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Alliance Industrial Co has proposed developing a five-building industrial project with at least 1 million square feet in suburban Austin, Texas The Houston industrial developer, which is affiliated with Alliance Residential...
CityBiz Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build Westfield Commerce Park, a 450,000-square-foot industrial property in Seville, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 8989 Lake Road, about 42 miles south of Cleveland The...
REBusiness Online Starpoint Properties is breaking ground next month on Point Central Business Park, a 155,300-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Los Angeles investor is building the property on 96 acres at 1051 East 73rd Ave It will have...
Crain’s New York Business Extell Development has completed the long-term lease of a development site at 356 Fulton St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, in a deal valued at $859 million Feil Organization had planned to build a 43-story mixed-use...
Rentvcom A venture of the San Francisco Giants and Tishman Speyer has broken ground on Parcel F, a 254-unit apartment property in San Francisco The venture is building the 23-story property at 542-550 Howard St, which is part of a 28-acre mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Faropoint Group has bought six industrial properties with about 550,000 square feet in the Dallas area for $59 million, or about $10727/sf The company, with offices in New Jersey, Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group is starting work later this year on Long Creek Industrial Park, with more than 636,000 square feet in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The Dallas company, which has been building apartment and...
Dallas Business Journal HPI Multifamily recently bought a development site in Fort Worth, Texas, for a planned 829-unit residential property The Austin, Texas, affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is building the property at the...
Prime Data Centers is planning to build a 261,000-square-foot data center at 4701 South Santa Fe Ave in Vernon, Calif, about four miles south of Los Angeles The San Francisco developer is expecting the three-story property to be completed in the...