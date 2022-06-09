Log In or Subscribe to read more
TruAmerica Multifamily paid $54 million, or $346,153/unit, for the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The transaction previously was reported, but the purchase price then wasn’t known The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $142 million, or $308,695/unit, for Indian Springs Mesa, a 460-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from OpenPath Investments LLC of...
South Florida Business Journal JBL Asset Management has bought the Rivertowne Square shopping center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $1875 million, or about $12886/sf The Hollywood, Fla, real estate investor bought the 145,502-square-foot retail...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has paid $200 million, or about $1,087/unit, for the Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential complex in Miramar, Fla The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the property from affiliates of...
South Florida Business Journal JB Shoppes has sold the Shoppes at City Centre, a 102,384-square-foot retail property in North Palm Beach, Fla, for $36 million, or about $35162/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company sold the shopping center to a company...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has acquired the 63,000-square-foot warehouse property at 1121 NW 31st Ave in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1525 million, or about $24206/sf Applegate Development USA sold the industrial property, which was...
South Florida Business Journal AIR Communities has bought the 296-unit Modera Edgewater apartment property in Miami for $221 million, or about $746,622/unit The Denver REIT purchased the 28-story building from a venture of Mill Creek Residential of...
Barings LLC has paid $132 million, or $920/sf, for One Patriots Park, a 143,553-square-foot life-sciences building in the Boston suburb of Bedford, Mass The investment manager, which has $371 billion of assets under management, bought the property,...
An investor group affiliated with Cameron Brothers Corp has paid $428 million, or $419,607/unit, for Celsius, a 102-unit apartment property in the San Diego suburb of Lemon Grove, Calif The Santee, Calif, group purchased the property from an...