When the New York State legislature adjourned earlier this month, a significant tax incentive for developers of affordable housing in New York City left town with them The 421-a tax abatement program expires next week, and state legislators failed...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of local developers Scott Robins and Bay Road Partners has proposed building a five-story apartment building with 203 units in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The property is being planned for a nearly...
South Florida Business Journal MBA Development Group has filed plans to build a 251-unit apartment project in Miami The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is under contract to buy the project’s 368-acre development site, which sits between US 1 and...
Puget Sound Business Journal SRM Development is planning to build a 390-unit apartment project at 10423 Main St in Bellevue, Wash, about 10 miles east of Seattle The Spokane, Wash, company purchased the property’s development site this month...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on the four-building Chisholm 20 business park near Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project, with more than 917,000 square feet of industrial and office space, at the...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has paid $527 million, or $193,750/unit, for the 272-unit Glenmary Village Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Miami investment manager purchased the property from MA Glenmary Village and...
Parkview Financial has provided $70 million of financing for the development of a 10-story office building with lower-level retail space at 1 and 3 St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The loan will allow Real Estate...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $69 million, or $34723/sf, for Centennial Lakes Plaza, a 198,717-square-foot retail center in Edina, Minn The Cincinnati REIT purchased the property from a limited liability...
Houston Business Journal Alliance Industrial Co has proposed developing a five-building industrial project with at least 1 million square feet in suburban Austin, Texas The Houston industrial developer, which is affiliated with Alliance Residential...