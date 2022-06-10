Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of local developers Scott Robins and Bay Road Partners has proposed building a five-story apartment building with 203 units in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The property is being planned for a nearly...
South Florida Business Journal MBA Development Group has filed plans to build a 251-unit apartment project in Miami The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is under contract to buy the project’s 368-acre development site, which sits between US 1 and...
Charlotte Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has sold The Line, a 293,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $206 million, or about $70307/sf The Atlanta developer sold the 16-story property to CBRE Investment Management of New York...
Rentvcom An entity of Truist Securities has paid $935 million, or $58255/unit, for the 160,500-square-foot office property at 3201 South 323rd St in Federal Way, Wash The Atlanta company purchased the property from DaVita Inc of Denver, which will...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes NorthEnd Equities has bought a portfolio of 14 Florida apartment properties with a total of 2,384 units for $240 million, or about $100,671/unit Amzak Capital Management sold the portfolio in a deal...
Vertical Street Ventures has paid $211 million, or $185,087/unit, for Equinox on Phoenix, a 114-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Brea, Calif, investor purchased the property from Waahe Capital of Tucson in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Apartment Buying Guys has acquired the 127-unit Chesapeake Apartments in Dallas for 166 million, or about $130,709/unit The Gunter, Texas, multifamily investor plans to renovate the property, which was built in 1982 The seller...
Dallas Morning News Gault Co has acquired a 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 13020 FM 1641 in Forney, Texas, about 23 miles east of downtown Dallas RidgePoint Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Dallas Business Journal An unidentified buyer has acquired two office buildings totaling 160,000 square feet at 12160 and 12170 Abrams Road in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Colliers International brokered the deal The...