Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $69 million, or $34723/sf, for Centennial Lakes Plaza, a 198,717-square-foot retail center in Edina, Minn The Cincinnati REIT purchased the property from a limited liability...
The Florence Mall in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Ky, has been acquired by Namdar Realty Group for what is said to have been $378 million The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property from WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, which had...
AZ Big Media Thompson Thrift Retail Group has sold Sonoran Creek Marketplace, a 73,692-square-foot shopping center in Maricopa, Ariz, for $34 million, or $46138/sf The buyer could not yet be learned Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented Thompson...
CityBiz Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build Westfield Commerce Park, a 450,000-square-foot industrial property in Seville, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 8989 Lake Road, about 42 miles south of Cleveland The...
TruAmerica Multifamily paid $54 million, or $346,153/unit, for the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The transaction previously was reported, but the purchase price then wasn’t known The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $142 million, or $308,695/unit, for Indian Springs Mesa, a 460-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from OpenPath Investments LLC of...
South Florida Business Journal JBL Asset Management has bought the Rivertowne Square shopping center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $1875 million, or about $12886/sf The Hollywood, Fla, real estate investor bought the 145,502-square-foot retail...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has paid $200 million, or about $1,087/unit, for the Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential complex in Miramar, Fla The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the property from affiliates of...
South Florida Business Journal JB Shoppes has sold the Shoppes at City Centre, a 102,384-square-foot retail property in North Palm Beach, Fla, for $36 million, or about $35162/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company sold the shopping center to a company...