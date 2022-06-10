Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Alliance Industrial Co has proposed developing a five-building industrial project with at least 1 million square feet in suburban Austin, Texas The Houston industrial developer, which is affiliated with Alliance Residential...
San Antonio Business Journal Work is starting this month on a two-building office project in San Antonio Cambridge Development Group of Vienna, Va, is building the 200,000-square-foot property at 7515 Inner Circle Drive Each building will total...
CityBiz Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build Westfield Commerce Park, a 450,000-square-foot industrial property in Seville, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 8989 Lake Road, about 42 miles south of Cleveland The...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has paid $200 million, or about $1,087/unit, for the Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential complex in Miramar, Fla The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the property from affiliates of...
South Florida Business Journal JB Shoppes has sold the Shoppes at City Centre, a 102,384-square-foot retail property in North Palm Beach, Fla, for $36 million, or about $35162/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company sold the shopping center to a company...
REBusiness Online Starpoint Properties is breaking ground next month on Point Central Business Park, a 155,300-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Los Angeles investor is building the property on 96 acres at 1051 East 73rd Ave It will have...
REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has teamed with AXA IM Alts to provide a $350 million loan against a portfolio of 29 industrial properties encompassing 49 million square feet in Burlington and Gloucester counties in southern New Jersey The...
Crain’s New York Business Extell Development has completed the long-term lease of a development site at 356 Fulton St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, in a deal valued at $859 million Feil Organization had planned to build a 43-story mixed-use...
Rentvcom A venture of the San Francisco Giants and Tishman Speyer has broken ground on Parcel F, a 254-unit apartment property in San Francisco The venture is building the 23-story property at 542-550 Howard St, which is part of a 28-acre mixed-use...