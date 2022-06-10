Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $70 million of financing for the development of a 10-story office building with lower-level retail space at 1 and 3 St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The loan will allow Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has paid $200 million, or about $1,087/unit, for the Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential complex in Miramar, Fla The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the property from affiliates of...
South Florida Business Journal JB Shoppes has sold the Shoppes at City Centre, a 102,384-square-foot retail property in North Palm Beach, Fla, for $36 million, or about $35162/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company sold the shopping center to a company...
REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has teamed with AXA IM Alts to provide a $350 million loan against a portfolio of 29 industrial properties encompassing 49 million square feet in Burlington and Gloucester counties in southern New Jersey The...
Crain’s New York Business Extell Development has completed the long-term lease of a development site at 356 Fulton St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, in a deal valued at $859 million Feil Organization had planned to build a 43-story mixed-use...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded 346 loans totaling $604 billion in the quarter ended March 31, down substantially from the 404 loans totaling $892 billion it funded during the period through the end of December...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $5341 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 136-unit Summerview Apartments and 100-unit Marc at 1600 in Modesto, Calif The two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...