The Florence Mall in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Ky, has been acquired by Namdar Realty Group for what is said to have been $378 million The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property from WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in May by 157 percent, to $3077 billion, according to Trepp Inc That’s the lowest volume since before May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic...
As long as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note doesn't increase by more than 1 or 2 percent from where it is now, capitalization rates should increase only modestly, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency The company reviewed thousands of loans...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late took a nosedive last month, declining by 967 percent to $1887 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's among the largest monthly declines in delinquency volume since the coronavirus pandemic...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...
The $328 million Freddie Mac loan against Berkley Commons, a 544-unit apartment property in Indianapolis, has been transferred to special servicing as it allegedly has accumulated unpaid utility bills The loan, which remains current, was moved to...
Hull Property Group, which has acquired a number of troubled regional malls from CMBS trusts in recent years, bought the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla As part of its purchase, the Augusta, Ga, company has assumed a $12394 million CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, NY, has had its appraised value slashed by 80 percent from its original value, to $147 million The mall last was re-appraised in January 2021 at a value of $203 million It was...
The $235 million CMBS loan against the 511,208-square-foot office building at 285 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan has been transferred to special servicing at the request of the property's owner, RFR Holdings, which is hoping to get the loan's...