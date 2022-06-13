Log In or Subscribe to read more
Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
Multi-Housing News RXR Realty of New York has secured $105 million of financing against 360 Huguenot, a 280-unit apartment property in downtown New Rochelle, NY Rialto Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
REJournalscom Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 138,328 square feet at Gateway Industrial VI, a 278,146-sf property in Plainfield, Ind The packaging company and the owner of the property, HSA Commercial, were represented by CBRE Pelican...
When the New York State legislature adjourned earlier this month, a significant tax incentive for developers of affordable housing in New York City left town with them The 421-a tax abatement program expires next week, and state legislators failed...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop three industrial buildings with a combined 790,000 square feet in Lakeville, Minn, about 26 miles south of Minneapolis The project, which is being built on a 65-acre...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of local developers Scott Robins and Bay Road Partners has proposed building a five-story apartment building with 203 units in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The property is being planned for a nearly...
South Florida Business Journal MBA Development Group has filed plans to build a 251-unit apartment project in Miami The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is under contract to buy the project’s 368-acre development site, which sits between US 1 and...
Puget Sound Business Journal SRM Development is planning to build a 390-unit apartment project at 10423 Main St in Bellevue, Wash, about 10 miles east of Seattle The Spokane, Wash, company purchased the property’s development site this month...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on the four-building Chisholm 20 business park near Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project, with more than 917,000 square feet of industrial and office space, at the...