Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The 12-story building is being constructed at 300...
South Florida Business Journal A company led Yoel Weiss has bought the 136,468-square-foot office building at 699 NE 167th St in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $14472/sf The New York company acquired the 12-story property from a...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing to build the Thirty-Six Apartments in Miami SouthState Bank was the lender Legacy, a Miami developer, is building the 266-unit project on a...
Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
Multi-Housing News RXR Realty of New York has secured $105 million of financing against 360 Huguenot, a 280-unit apartment property in downtown New Rochelle, NY Rialto Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
REJournalscom SK Investments Group is planning to build the Shores at Crystal Lake, a 1,200-unit apartment property in Pontiac, Mich The Sunrise, Fla, developer is building the property on a 34-acre site that’s just south of Gillespie Avenue,...
When the New York State legislature adjourned earlier this month, a significant tax incentive for developers of affordable housing in New York City left town with them The 421-a tax abatement program expires next week, and state legislators failed...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop three industrial buildings with a combined 790,000 square feet in Lakeville, Minn, about 26 miles south of Minneapolis The project, which is being built on a 65-acre...