Northmarq has secured $33 million of financing against the Gardens at Town Square, a 168-unit seniors-housing property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for one year and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It...
During the 12 months through last October, rental rates at class-B apartment properties increased by 181 percent, according to RealPage data compiled by Freddie Mac In contrast, rents at class-A properties increased by 168 percent and those at...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has acquired the more than 400,000-square-foot office building at 1925 West John Carpenter Freeway in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Washington, DC, company purchased the five-story property from an...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group didn’t make a semi-annual payment on an $800 million municipal bond, putting its continued ownership of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, in jeopardy The Edmonton, Alberta, developer has until June...
Parkview Financial has provided $70 million of financing for the development of a 10-story office building with lower-level retail space at 1 and 3 St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The loan will allow Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in May by 157 percent, to $3077 billion, according to Trepp Inc That’s the lowest volume since before May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has paid $200 million, or about $1,087/unit, for the Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential complex in Miramar, Fla The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the property from affiliates of...
South Florida Business Journal JB Shoppes has sold the Shoppes at City Centre, a 102,384-square-foot retail property in North Palm Beach, Fla, for $36 million, or about $35162/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company sold the shopping center to a company...
REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has teamed with AXA IM Alts to provide a $350 million loan against a portfolio of 29 industrial properties encompassing 49 million square feet in Burlington and Gloucester counties in southern New Jersey The...