Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vectra Management Group has sold the 45,630-square-foot office property at 640 North Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles for $325 million, or $71225/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Newmark represented Vectra, of New York, in the deal The property...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has acquired the more than 400,000-square-foot office building at 1925 West John Carpenter Freeway in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Washington, DC, company purchased the five-story property from an...
Dallas Morning News Yamasa Corp has bought the 510-unit Saxon Woods apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Okayama, Japan, company acquired the complex, at 4490 West Eldorado Parkway, from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio The...
Charlotte Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has sold The Line, a 293,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $206 million, or about $70307/sf The Atlanta developer sold the 16-story property to CBRE Investment Management of New York...
Rentvcom An entity of Truist Securities has paid $935 million, or $58255/unit, for the 160,500-square-foot office property at 3201 South 323rd St in Federal Way, Wash The Atlanta company purchased the property from DaVita Inc of Denver, which will...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes NorthEnd Equities has bought a portfolio of 14 Florida apartment properties with a total of 2,384 units for $240 million, or about $100,671/unit Amzak Capital Management sold the portfolio in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Cove at Matthews, a 288-unit apartment complex in suburban Charlotte, NC, has been sold for $6025 million, or about $209,201/unit An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group of New York bought the property from Taft Family...
Vertical Street Ventures has paid $211 million, or $185,087/unit, for Equinox on Phoenix, a 114-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Brea, Calif, investor purchased the property from Waahe Capital of Tucson in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Apartment Buying Guys has acquired the 127-unit Chesapeake Apartments in Dallas for 166 million, or about $130,709/unit The Gunter, Texas, multifamily investor plans to renovate the property, which was built in 1982 The seller...