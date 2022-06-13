Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial real estate sits at the confluence of three distinct markets: space, equity and debt It's hard to imagine a time when there was as much transition in all three at...
REJournalscom Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 138,328 square feet at Gateway Industrial VI, a 278,146-sf property in Plainfield, Ind The packaging company and the owner of the property, HSA Commercial, were represented by CBRE Pelican...
Northmarq has secured $33 million of financing against the Gardens at Town Square, a 168-unit seniors-housing property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for one year and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has acquired the more than 400,000-square-foot office building at 1925 West John Carpenter Freeway in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Washington, DC, company purchased the five-story property from an...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group didn’t make a semi-annual payment on an $800 million municipal bond, putting its continued ownership of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, in jeopardy The Edmonton, Alberta, developer has until June...
Rentvcom An entity of Truist Securities has paid $935 million, or $58255/unit, for the 160,500-square-foot office property at 3201 South 323rd St in Federal Way, Wash The Atlanta company purchased the property from DaVita Inc of Denver, which will...
Parkview Financial has provided $70 million of financing for the development of a 10-story office building with lower-level retail space at 1 and 3 St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The loan will allow Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in May by 157 percent, to $3077 billion, according to Trepp Inc That’s the lowest volume since before May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has paid $200 million, or about $1,087/unit, for the Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential complex in Miramar, Fla The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the property from affiliates of...